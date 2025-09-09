Slotnik Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Slotnik Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 5.1% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

LBRDK opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

