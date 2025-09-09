Woodline Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $395.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

