Woodline Partners LP Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.32% of Cardinal Health worth $105,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

