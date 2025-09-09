Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 233 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE ROP opened at $523.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.58 and a 200-day moving average of $559.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

