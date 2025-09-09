Evolent Health’s (EVH) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

EVH opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.43 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Evolent Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 99.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Evolent Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 92.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 760,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 364,664 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

