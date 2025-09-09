Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price target on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.2%

BMI stock opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.38.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

