Service Corporation International $SCI Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 56,100 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $4,295,577.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,602,851.44. This trade represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 17,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,435,063.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,462,896.03. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

