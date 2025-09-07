MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 10,334 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average is $102.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

