GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 263 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $318.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $228.52 and a twelve month high of $318.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

