GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 54,903 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 283.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,903 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,209,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 213,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,251,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $30.91.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

