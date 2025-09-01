First Manhattan CO. LLC. Acquires 13,330 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Mondelez International worth $163,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,937 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

