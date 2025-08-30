Junto Capital Management LP Has $34.10 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,261 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the quarter. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $34,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 9.1%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ADSK opened at $314.70 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.22.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

