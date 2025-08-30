Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after acquiring an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCIT stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

