Vident Advisory LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after buying an additional 554,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,839,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $968,172,000 after buying an additional 1,709,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE BSX opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.53 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The stock has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.