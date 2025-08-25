NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $34.44. NAPCO Security Technologies shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 396,048 shares trading hands.
The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.42.
About NAPCO Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.
