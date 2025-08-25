Bank of Hawaii Raises Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Melius started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

NYSE:COP opened at $96.6240 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

