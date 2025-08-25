United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.0%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $88.7140 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

