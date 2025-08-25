Elastos Self Reported Market Cap Tops $27.17 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and $1.52 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 26,046,928 coins and its circulating supply is 22,851,553 coins. Elastos’ official message board is blog.elastos.net. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.net.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

