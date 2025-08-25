WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Finland grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVV opened at $648.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $649.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

