Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 920,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 290,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sokoman Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 million, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 1.76.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.