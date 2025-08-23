Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 29.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) rose 29.4% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 232,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 136,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Mason Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Mason Resources
Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.
