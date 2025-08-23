BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,413 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $132,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $295.9920 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.92 and its 200-day moving average is $264.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $813.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

