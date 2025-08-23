Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,072 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.0830 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

