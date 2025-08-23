1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 674,500 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Enerflex worth $54,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 1,046.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 357,073 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $9.8510 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EFXT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFXT

About Enerflex

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.