Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,598.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,095,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,122,743,000 after acquiring an additional 876,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,027,419,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after buying an additional 329,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,339,000 after purchasing an additional 279,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,086.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.76. The stock has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

