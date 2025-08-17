Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 129,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ON by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,794 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 1st quarter valued at $102,850,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ON by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,013,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ON by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of ON and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ON Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $45.35 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

