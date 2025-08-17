Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $8,225,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2,077.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 214,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 4,016.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 138,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $33.39 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

