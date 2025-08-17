State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,673,000 after buying an additional 2,530,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $151,723,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,717,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,234,172.62. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

