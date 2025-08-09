Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $54.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

