Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 359 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Twin City Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.73 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

