Hemington Wealth Management Has $3.96 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,282,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,666 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,773,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,390,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.69 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $411.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.