SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

SentinelOne Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of S opened at $17.29 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,948.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $430,379.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,007,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,428,575.80. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,585 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 118,639 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in SentinelOne by 78.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 395,911 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SentinelOne by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 985,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after buying an additional 100,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

