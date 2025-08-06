Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$4,693.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4,693.67.

CSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,500.00 to C$5,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,350.00 to C$5,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

TSE:CSU opened at C$4,790.56 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$3,920.00 and a 1-year high of C$5,300.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4,905.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4,826.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

