Natural Investments LLC Has $865,000 Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Natural Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after buying an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,812,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 370,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,303,163,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9%

DHR opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.85. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

