iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,584 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 593.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

