DA Davidson Predicts Five9’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.05.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 287.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. Five9 has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, President Andy Dignan sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $136,532.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 227,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,503.02. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $107,916.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,605.04. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,566 shares of company stock worth $931,354 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,679,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,628 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,061,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,340,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

