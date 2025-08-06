Q3 EPS Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Decreased by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 288.83%. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $395,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. This trade represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.