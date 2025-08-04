Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 450 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler set a $270.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $171.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

