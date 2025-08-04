Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Decreased by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.90 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

