TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 114,904 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) by 313.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,904 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MBX Biosciences were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 84,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSE MBX opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $27.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

