iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Position Raised by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $64.22 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $69.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

