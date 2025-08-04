TD Asset Management Inc Sells 11,732 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Papa John’s International worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 506.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.30%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.