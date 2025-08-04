Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 8,606 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

