Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $166.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -256.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $236.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.