LPL Financial LLC Acquires 217,669 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,669 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,062,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 90,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 301,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 262,962 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter.

BSCX stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0866 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

