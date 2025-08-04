Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET) Announces Earnings Results

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.01 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of LON:IGET opened at GBX 360.36 ($4.79) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 359.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.82. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 278.52 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 384 ($5.10).

About Invesco Global Equity Income Trust

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (IGET) is the successor to the former Invesco Select Trust Global Equity Income Share Portfolio, part of the Invesco Select Investment Trust.

Why consider Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc?

– A focus on finding quality companies at attractive prices that can grow cashflows, to provide income and growth for investors.

– A high-conviction, high active share, globally diversified portfolio of around 40-45 holdings spread across sectors, geographies and market capitalisation.

– An annual dividend target of at least 4% set by IGET’s Board, ensuring a focus on delivering predictable income.¹

¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts.

