Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET) Announces Earnings Results

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.01 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of LON:IGET opened at GBX 360.36 ($4.79) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 359.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.82. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 278.52 ($3.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 384 ($5.10).
About Invesco Global Equity Income Trust
Why consider Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc?
– A focus on finding quality companies at attractive prices that can grow cashflows, to provide income and growth for investors.
– A high-conviction, high active share, globally diversified portfolio of around 40-45 holdings spread across sectors, geographies and market capitalisation.
– An annual dividend target of at least 4% set by IGET’s Board, ensuring a focus on delivering predictable income.¹
¹ The dividend policy involves paying at least 4% calculated on the unaudited year end NAV, paid quarterly in equal amounts.
