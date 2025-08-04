Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

