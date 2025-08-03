Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 108,207 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 251.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,207 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.97. The company has a market cap of $503.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

