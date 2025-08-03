Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.2% of Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

