SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.60% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

